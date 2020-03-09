Most rivers recede below flood stage this week

Flood Warnings continues for the Pearl River near Philadelphia, the Pearl River at Edinburg, the Tombigbee River at Demopolis, the Tombigbee River near Coffeeville, the Sucarnoochee River at Livingston, and the Noxubee River at Macon.

PEARL RIVER AT BURNSIDE NEAR PHILADELPHIA

Monday Measurement: 13.06 feet (Minor Flooding)

Flood Stage: 13.0 feet

Forecast Below Flood: Monday

The river crested on Friday afternoon and is receding. It will drop below flood stage tonight.

PEARL RIVER AT EDINBURG

Monday Measurement: 23.29 feet (Minor Flooding)

Flood Stage: 20.0 feet

Forecast Below Flood: Thursday

The river crested on Saturday. It is receding and expected to drop below flood stage early Thursday morning.

SUCARNOOCHEE RIVER AT LIVINGSTON

Monday Measurement: 20.53 feet (Minor Flooding)

Flood Stage: 18.0 feet

Forecast Below Flood: Tuesday

The river crested Saturday evening. It is receding and expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday morning.

TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT DEMOPOLIS

Monday Measurement: 74.45 feet (Minor Flooding)

Flood Stage: 68.0 feet

Forecast Below Flood: Wednesday

The river crested late Saturday. It is now receding and will drop below flood stage late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

TOMBIGBEE RIVER NEAR COFFEEVILLE

Monday Measurement: 37.93 feet (Minor Flooding)

Flood Stage: 29.0 feet

Forecast Crest: 38.7 feet Tuesday

The river is still slowly rising and is expected to crest near 38.7 feet early Tuesday morning. The river will slowly recede after the crest, but it is expected to stay above flood stage beyond the current forecast period, which ends Saturday morning.

NOXUBEE RIVER AT MACON

Monday Measurement: 27.31 feet (Minor Flooding)

Flood Stage: 26.0 feet

Forecast Below Flood: Tuesday

The river crested on Friday evening and is receding. It is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday morning.