Mostly dry through Friday, severe weather possible Easter Sunday

Happy Thursday! Showers and storms will come to an end on our Thursday morning, but an isolated storm before sunrise could contain large hail and gusty winds. We'll start drying things out after sunrise with afternoon highs in the upper-70s on our Thursday. Clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day as well. Clouds will build back in overnight with isolated showers developing after midnight.

Most of our Friday will be dry under mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper-60s. Rain chances will increase on Saturday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly in the afternoon. We'll need to be watching a storm system that looks to move through our area on Easter Sunday. This system has the potential to be a big rainmaker and there could be flash flooding concerns on Sunday. Another cause for concern is the increasing potential for severe weather on Sunday. At this point, all modes of severe weather look possible, so keep up to date with the latest on that.

We'll dry out heading into the start of next week, but we also look to cool down as well. Highs will be around 70 degrees on Monday and then only in the upper-60s by Tuesday. Both days will feature partly cloudy skies. Tuesday and Wednesday morning lows will be in the low-to-mid-40s. We'll see a chance of a stray shower on Wednesday, otherwise the day looks to be partly cloudy once again with highs around 70.