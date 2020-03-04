Mother of missing children set to be extradited to Idaho

The mother of two missing children made her final appearance in a Kauai courtroom on Wednesday morning before leaving Hawaii.

Lori Vallow appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. A judge ruled that bail will remain at $5 million for Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell, who was arrested in Hawaii over the disappearance of her two Idaho children. Vallow requested a hearing so the judge would consider a reduced bail. After the judge denied the request, her defense attorney, Craig De Costa, left, said she is waiving an extradition hearing, which had been scheduled for March 2. Kauai Prosecutor Justin Kollar said he will work with Idaho authorities on logistics for her departure. (Dennis FujimotoThe Garden Island via AP, Pool)

Lori Vallow will be extradited back to Idaho to face charges of felony child desertion, among others.

Vallow was being held on $5 million bail on Kauai for the last two weeks.

She and her new husband, Chad Daybell, have been the subject of national attention since the September disappearance of her two kids, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Daybell has not been charged with any crime and recently flew back to Idaho. A sign was posted on his front door reading: “We are not speaking with the media.”

Cameras were also installed at the home.

East Idaho News reports that Vallow’s court date in Idaho is set for Friday.

She’s expected to leave Hawaii on Wednesday night.

