Mother's Day parade held at North Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation

Nursing homes and senior living centers have been closed to the public since the coronavirus pandemic began.

With Mother's Day coming up on Sunday, staff at North Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation felt there needed to be a way for the loved ones of its residents to see their mothers and grandmothers in person for the first time in a while. A parade was held Friday morning where family members rode in their cars with signs like, "Happy Mother's Day" and 'We Love You!"

“Normally the [families] are always here anyway, they are here throughout the week and [now] they get to see them through FaceTime and things like that we try to do," says Kim Peoples, the director of nursing at North Pointe. "So just being able to come out and see them face to face, it has all of us emotional actually.”

