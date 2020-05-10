Mothers around Meridian celebrated their special day

Mother's Day is a holiday that honors mothers and everything they do for their families.

It was a sunny day at Bonita Lakes where moms were out enjoying their time with their families.

At the lake, we caught up with a family of five that was having a Mother's Day picnic. The family went around the table thanking their mom for wearing more than one hat.

"Having my child and grandchild with me. It's wonderful to still be able to come out here together amidst the pandemic and get together to celebrate," said mother Robin Cumberland.

"We just do so many things as my mom said. We keep the house up, keep up with the kids, and being a homeschool teacher in the middle of what's going on. There's a lot of things we have to do. It's great to be loved by my children," said mother Shelby White.

According to Town&country, more calls are made on Mother's Day than any other day.