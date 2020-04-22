Multiple fire departments put out mobile home fire in Jones County

Volunteer fire departments in Jones County were called to a mobile home fire after the homeowner saw smoke coming from the kitchen window Tuesday afternoon.

According to Dana Bumgardner, public information officer for the Jones County Fire Council, firefighters from Rustin, Glade, Powers and M&M fire departments were called to the house fire around lunchtime in the Rustin community.

Homeowner Yolanda Rustin reported that she just returned home from running an errand and saw smoke coming from the kitchen window when she was coming into the driveway, and she quickly called 911.

When they arrived, firefighters found flames throughout the house, with flames being visible from each window of the single-wide mobile home.

The home suffered major damage from the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Units from Wayne County’s Pleasant Grove VFD assisted in fighting the flames, along with Jones County Sheriff’s Office being on the scene.