Municipal court in Meridian to resume May 11

The City of Meridian announced Friday that Meridian Municipal Court will resume all activities Monday, May 11, at 8 a.m. There will be some restrictions.

• The court will only allow a set number of people into the courtroom at one time and they will be seated 6 feet apart from others inside the room.

• All persons entering the Police Department with have their temperature checked and no one with a fever of 99.5 or greater will be allowed into the building or into court.

• All persons entering the courtroom will be required to wear a mask.

• People summoned to court will remain outside of the Police Department until it is their turn to enter the courtroom.