Murder investigation continues in Clarke County

The investigation into a Monday afternoon shooting death continues in Clarke County.

Sheriff Todd Kemp says the 911 call came in around 2‪:00 p.m‬. Monday. He says deputies arrived to find no one at the residence. After some canvassing, Kemp says deputies found Ernest Ferguson, 20, dead behind the home on County Road 514.

Authorities say the homeowner eventually came to the mobile home and told deputies Isaiah Roberts, 24, was the trigger man and was hiding in the woods.

Roberts eventually turned himself in Monday evening.



“The individual came out of the woods. He came out of the wooded area and up to a residence on County Road 457 where he gave himself up to those homeowners. We responded to that residence and were able to take that individual into custody,” Kemp says.



The victim, Ernest Ferguson, is from Morton, Mississippi and it’s unclear what connection he had to the homeowner or the suspect. The accused triggerman, Isaiah Roberts, is from Lauderdale County.



“We do believe they had some type of relationship with one another. Of course, the investigation will continue and we will try to determine a motive in this case, but right now we don’t have a motive,” Kemp explains.

Roberts is charged with murder and has a bond set at $75,000.