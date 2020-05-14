Murder suspect in December gas station shooting appears in court

Meridian police say a murder suspect is behind bars after a fatal shooting that happened in December of last year.

Javarious Page made his initial appearance in court today.

According to interim police chief Charles Coleman, Page is now facing charges of aggravated assault and murder.

Page is alleged to be the triggerman in the death of 29-year-old Deondre Brandon at the Citgo gas station back in December.

Municipal Court Judge Robbie Jones says this investigation has been different because of the nature of the crime.

“It got complicated because the victim was shot and as he was trying to get back to his feet, then as I understand, he was shot two more times which ended up being fatal,” says Jones.

Witnesses say the incident started as a physical altercation between Page and Brandon inside the store. Page then allegedly shot Brandon once, and as he tried to get back up, he fired two more shots before fleeing the scene.

Bond for Page has been set at $75,000 on the aggravated assault charge but no bond was set on the murder charge.

Page is scheduled to return to court next Thursday.

