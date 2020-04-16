Mysterious paper found in Alamucha man's yard

After severe thunderstorms moved across Mississippi, Alamucha resident William Mitchell found something that he never expected to find.

“Well I was out in the yard, just kind of surveying the damage. I had leaves and stuff all over my yard and I’m looking around and I came across a piece of paper and I picked it up," Mitchell says. "I was going to throw it away and half way to the house, I start looking at it. It was from the Bassfield Water Department.”

Mitchell called the water department in Bassfield and by using the account number, he found out whose bill it was.

“She said a lady got killed the day before in a tornado that owned that water bill,” Mitchell says.

Mitchell says he was taken aback at what he heard.

“My brother estimated that it flew in the air for 102 miles. I live like 4 miles from Alabama- the Alamucha area, and hey, it shocked me," Mitchell says. "It brought a tear to my eye, you know."

