NAS Meridian to host blood drive

The staff of Marine Aviation Training Support Squadron One is heading up a base-wide blood drive at Naval Air Station Meridian Friday, May 22, and Saturday, May 23, from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

The blood drive is being held in conjunction with Vitalant Blood Services in Meridian.

Donors must have access to the base with military, active duty or retired,

or a civilian service ID card. Appointments are suggested, but walk-ins are welcome. The event is being held at the Fitness Center Gym.