NAS Meridian hosts base-wide blood drive

Naval Air Station Meridian is hosting a two day blood drive.

After learning of the need for blood in the community, leaders say they decided to partner with Vitalant Blood Services to host a blood drive on base.

"We all live in this country we all have to do our part, I think it's just wonderful to come together as a community and do things like this,” Said Sergeant Lalo Carrillo.

The drive kicked off today and will continue Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm. Donors must have access to the base with a military ID card.

Organizers say the response the first day was great.

"Things are so difficult right now so if there's any way we can actually give back to the local community I think that's very important,” said Commanding Officer Nathan Harmon. “There needs to be a lot of positive activities brought to the forefront and this was our opportunity to do that."

Appointments are suggested but walk-ins are welcome. The event is held at the fitness center gym.