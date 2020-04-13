NAS Meridian sailors prepare to serve in COVID-19 hot spot

Health care workers across the country are flocking to COVID-19 hot spots to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Now, some local military men and women will soon join the fight.

Sailors from Naval Air Station Meridian are preparing to deploy to a COVID-19 hot spot. The Naval Branch Health Clinic’s officer in charge, Commander Nichole Olsen said once the group gets the call to deploy, it will have 48 hours to leave Meridian.

“Nobody really expected this to come up but my staff is ready to go, they know how to protect themselves, they know what the risks are and they’re ready to go help and serve in any way that they can,” said Olsen.

Senior Medical Officer Lt. Commander Michael Racs said he and his fellow sailors who will be deployed are staying informed through the latest COVID-19 updates and aren’t taking the opportunity lightly.

“Being able to deploy is the penultimate goal for doing that so anything we can do in support of our community and our nation, we’re more than willing to contribute,” said Racs.

Once the destination is decided, the team can be called at any moment to enter the pandemic front-line. Hospital Corpsman Dakota Neel said he’s up for the challenge.

“I think it’s pretty important to be able to show that we’re a medical ready force and be able to show our country what we’re capable of and how we can support,” said Neel.

Here’s a list of names of the men and women who are preparing for deployment:

LCDR Michael Racs, HM2 Aaron Barnes, HA Shea Buquet, HN Dylan Ehler, HM2 Dakota Neel, HN Hannah Ross and HM3 Bishop Sisemore.

One of the group’s sailors, Hospital Corpsman Chad Nelson has already left the base to serve on the USS Comfort.