Natchez pastor dies from coronavirus

A Natchez pastor who also served as a police officer in Vidalia, La., has died from novel coronavirus.

“It is with much sadness and a heavy heart that I report Vidalia has lost one of its first to the coronavirus,” Vidalia mayor Buz Craft posted on Facebook.

The mayor said Kejuane Bates was instrumental in the community as a pastor and mentor to so many.

He ended his post with, “Please let us have hope that his passing will in fact save lives. Kejuane is singing tonight in heaven.”

Forest Aid Baptist Church announced the death of their “beloved pastor” on Facebook Wednesday.

“Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope,” the church said in the post.

They remembered Pastor Bates as a wonderful orator, a beautiful psalmist, doting husband and proud father. “But, most of all, he loved the Lord and trusted Him in all things,” they added.

The church said it's praying for his loving wife and beautiful daughter as they grieve this unexpected loss.