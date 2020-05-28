Neshoba Central High School graduation plams

2020 graduates at Neshoba Central High School will have their ceremony in June.

School district officials said the ceremony is set for three nights in June-- the 16th, 18th, and 19th on the football field. Each night will be broken into groups of about 70 students.

Cap and gowns were picked up at the school just last week. Graduates will each be given 12 tickets for loved ones to attend. For those who cannot attend, the ceremony will be livestreamed on the Neshoba Central website. Students will be instructed on what day and time they are set to walk across the stage and become a Rocket graduate.

