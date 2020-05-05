Military Matters: Newton Academy senior to attend Naval Academy Prep School

Newton Academy Senior Piper Rose is close to accomplishing her dream of attending the U.S Naval Academy.

Rose was nominated by Senator Roger Wicker to attend the academy and was recently accepted into the Naval Academy Prep School, or NAPS, where she’ll spend ten months preparing for the institution.

“I was super happy, I got the email notification that my status had changed so I opened that up and I saw I had an offer to NAPS and I was fired up,” said Rose.

Rose, an aspiring pilot, will be sworn into NAPS this summer and is training at home to prepare for the big day.

Women make up less than half of the academy but rose says she’s not discouraged by statistics. She just wants to fly.

“I’m excited to start this journey and I think that it shouldn’t discourage any other young girls or women out there to do the same,” said Rose.

Rose already has a lot to celebrate like completing high school, and serving as class president but she says NAPS will help her reach new milestones.

“I want to serve my country, I want to give back to the United States that has helped make me the person I am today,” said Rose. “It’s the greatest country on earth I want to be a part of the U.S. military, I want to be a pilot!”

Rose will head to NAPS in July.