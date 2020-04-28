Newton County High announces graduation plans

Newton County High School will have a modified graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020.

The ceremony will take place in front of the high school, over the course of two days, May 6 and 7. Seniors will be assigned a designated graduation time on either day.

Students are instructed to remain in the car until they reach a certain spot in the parking lot, at which point they will get out to walk across the stage and receive their diploma.

Each graduate is allowed a two-car maximum with no more than 10 guests attending.

The service will be recorded and will air on the district's website on the original graduation date and time, May 15 at 8 p.m.