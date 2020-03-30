Newton County Justice Court makes some schedule changes

Newton County Justice Court published some changes to its schedule.

Plea Day will remain the same as previously set. For Judge Chaney's cases, it is Apr. 9 at 9 a.m. For Judge Round's cases, it's Apr. 9 at 1 p.m.

But there are changes for cases previously set for Apr. 7. Civil cases are re-set for May 5 at 9 a.m. Criminal cases that were set for Apr. 7 will instead be heard June 2 at 1 p.m.

Cases that were set for Apr. 21 have also been rescheduled. Civil cases are moved to May 19 at 9 a.m. and criminal cases will be heard June 16 at 1 p.m.