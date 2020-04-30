Newton County opens first COVID-19 testing center

Newton County has opened its first COVID-19 testing center.

Testing is for Newton County residents only and is being held today and May 7 at the former Newton hospital, located at 9427 Eastside Drive, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

People must be screened over the phone before being tested. The phone number is 601-540-0395.

Newton County residents can also be tested Saturday, May 2, from

12 noon to 4:00 p.m. at Clark Venable Baptist Church in Decatur, through UMMC and the Mississippi Department of Health. Screening must be done first through the C-SPIRE app or over the phone at 601-496-7200.