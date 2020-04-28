Newton to have COVID-19 testing site

The city of Newton says it will have a temporary drive-through COVID-19 testing site because of an increase in the number of cases. It's partnering with Lackey Memorial Hospital to do the testing.

The testing site will be at the former Newton Hospital, 9427 Eastside Drive, Thursday, Apr. 30 and the following Thursday, May 7. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Further testing dates will be based on need and announced at a later time if they are necessary.

Testing will be by appointment only. Individuals who believe they need a test should first call the hotline number, 601-540-0395, which will be available as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Apr. 29 to schedule an appointment for screening and testing.

The city says its legislative delegation, Sen. Tyler McCaughn, Rep. Randy Rushing and Rep. Troy Smith assisted in setting up the testing site.