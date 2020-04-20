Non-essential businesses in Meridian offer curbside services

After Lauderdale County was put under a shelter in place order, Bonita Lakes Mall closed for over two weeks. But now, general manager Renee Williams says the mall is slowly returning to normal.

“Kirkland’s is offering curbside pickup so you can call the store or you can order online and make arrangements and they’ll instruct you where to go to pick up your order,” said Williams. “We’re definitely anxious to reopen as soon as we are allowed to reopen, I’ve been in contact with quite a few of our retailers and everybody is ready to get back.”

Williams said more stores at the mall are expected to offer curbside pickup later this week.

Downtown salon, Indigo Child, owner Blair Watkins said although she’s been shipping out orders online, she’s happy to be able to briefly see her customers while performing curbside services.

“It’s very exciting and it’s also refreshing to be able to clean and sanitize and restock,” said Watkins. “We’re excited about it and we’re excited to see our clients, we’ve missed everyone.”

Customers are encouraged to wear masks and continue practicing social distancing while curbside shopping.