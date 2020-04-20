Non-essential businesses reopen in Quitman

In Clarke County, non-essential businesses have been able to re-open their doors and start the transition back to normal operations, with some restrictions.

Gov. Tate Reeves tossed some small businesses a lifeline that could help owners and employees withstand the coronavirus crisis.

Owner of The Fresh Dry Cleaners in Quitman, Rickey Johnson, says he has only been in business for 8 months and never expected that he would have to shut down.

With Gov. Tate Reeves' new guidelines, Johnson says he’s able to get back to doing what he loves and keep his business afloat.

"I was still a rising business, so I was excited. Everything was coming into place. With COVID-19, it really affected my business where I saw a drastic decline. I knew it was a matter of time that I would have to close. I’m a firm believer in faith. I would always like to tell people to have faith in the future. Things like this have happened before and we’ve thrived. We'll make it through this one,” said Johnson.

The Fresh Dry Cleaners will operate under normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.