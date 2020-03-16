Northcrest Baptist Church holds Sunday service without members due to coronavirus

The outbreak of COVID-19 has disrupted the gathering of people at churches across the world, including some close to home.

Northcrest Baptist's Senior Pastor Dan Lanier sings during Sunday's service. The church is temporarily halting members from attending services in-person amid coronavirus concerns.

Northcrest Baptist Church in Meridian made the decision Thursday to temporarily halt members from attending services. The decision was made following the Mississippi State Department of Health's recommendation to avoiding gatherings of 250 people or more to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Executive Pastor Wade Phillips said once Northcrest became aware of the health department’s recommendation, they acted immediately.

"We’ll have upwards of around 1,000 people on a Sunday here. We knew that no matter what we said, a lot of them would show up for church," Phillips said. "We felt the best thing to do was just not have people here."

Northcrest Baptist invited Newscenter 11 to attend Sunday's service, where only the band and essential staff members were in attendance.

The scene at the church around 10 am was unfamiliar: No greeters were present to welcome guests, no chatter occurred in the hallways prior to service and the sanctuary was filled with rows of empty pews.

Senior Pastor Dan Lanier shared what he felt when he looked out into the sanctuary and saw the emptiness.

"It was kind of shocking because this place is always filled," Lanier said. "God has blessed us with great attendance. Our people are very faithful and we have lots of guests so it was rather, overwhelming for a few moments.”

President Trump declared Sunday a National Day of Prayer on Twitter amid the worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus. He added in a follow-up tweet that he would be monitoring an online live stream from Free Chapel church in Gainesville, Georgia.

Northcrest Baptist regularly live streams services but shared how vital having the ability to do so is during this time.

"Our primary audience is those people watching the live stream," Philips said. "There were a lot of things we had to think through to make sure we were helping them connect in the very best way we could.”

While the church hopes to have members back by next Sunday, Phillips shared they will take things week by week. They recognize the safety and health of their members is most important during this time.

“If we have to meet online for a while that’s fine," Lanier said. "We’re going to do exactly what we need to do that will honor the Lord and help other people.”