Northcrest Baptist Church taking coronavirus precautions

After the Mississippi State Department of Health recommended that gatherings of 250 people or more be postponed, officials with Northcrest Baptist Church decided that services this Sunday will be online only.

“We thought the best thing for us to do was defer to the experts and whatever they say, goes,” says Wade Phillips, the executive pastor at Northcrest Baptist Church. “The last thing we would want is to make our own decision based on something other than what the experts had said, and then contribute to the problem.”

Staff at the church say that you can find the livestream on their Facebook page, YouTube page, and website. All 3 of this Sunday's services will be livestreamed. This Wednesday's mid-week services will be canceled all together.

“It’s not the ideal way to worship- this is not a long term fix we don’t think, but for a short term so we can hopefully stem this virus, we think it’s the right thing to do,” Phillips says.

Staff at the church say that they will be making decisions for future services on a week by week basis.