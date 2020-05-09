Northeast chill spills into the Southeast

Today has been very mild and cooler than our usual temperatures for May, and this trend will continue into the evening. If you decide to go on a job or a walk with the family, I would grab a jacket because by 6 PM we will be in the upper 60's, dropping down just a touch to the mid 60's by 7 PM, and by 8 PM we will be in the upper 50's. Using the EMEPA live radar we aren't seeing any rain in the area and we can see some blue skies with some cloud cover over the Meridian regional airport using the ALFA insurance camera network.

This cool and mild weather we are feeling is generating in the Northeast United States. There is a bomb cyclone that is forming and bringing record breaking cold temperatures and snow. Looking at our sister station WCAX, in Burlington, Vermont we can see just a dusting of snow. But, Burlington wasn't the only place with cold temperatures in the Northeast. Burlington was only 4 degrees from breaking a record, and Philadelphia Pennsylvania was only 2 degrees from breaking their record low at 33 degrees. Syracuse, New York tied for its record at 30 degrees and received some snow this morning. New York City, did break their long standing record of 35 degrees by one degree at 34 degrees. Boston almost touched its record and was only one degree away from its record. This trend will continue into tomorrow morning as the Northeast will continue to be cool and we will also be cooler than normal.

However, tomorrow morning in meridian we will be starting to warm back up. By 6 AM if you are going for a morning walk or making breakfast it will be in the mid 40's and staying consistent until 7 AM. By 8 AM we will be in the lower 50's. This warming trend will continue throughout the day and bring us into the lower 70's by noon. By the afternoon we will be in the mid 70's and it will be a great night to grill out as we will be in lower 70's and upper 60's during your dinner hours. Today, we did only reach the upper 60's which is unusually cool for this time of year. Our normal is in the lower 80's so we were more than ten degrees below average.

I would go ahead and download the WTOK app to stay up to date on the warming that is coming this week and to also send us your pictures and videos you may take of the sunset and sunrise. For the next 7 days, as I said we will be warming. Starting tomorrow we will be in the mid 70's and increasing to the mid 80's by the middle of the week. y the weekend we do start to see a chance for rain, but our temperatures will be increasing as well. Overnight we will be ranging from the mid 40's to the mid 60's, so Ellie it'll be a great week to take advantage of the warm, dry weather. ​