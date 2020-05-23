Nursing home parade lifts residents spirits

Beehive Homes of Newton organized a parade for its residents Saturday afternoon to help lift spirits.

The COVID-19 precautions have shut down nursing home visitation and some nursing home residents have gone weeks without seeing their loved ones. Beehive Homes of Newton changed that Saturday with a parade of love from family and friends. Dozens of vehicles ranging from police cruisers and decorated cars circled the nursing center mashing their horns and waving to their loved ones.

“They haven’t been able to see their family often. I thought this would be a great way for them to celebrate our ladies. We made signs for them saying “we love you”, “we miss you”, “hugs and kisses”, and “you are my sunshine,” said event organizer Angela Kelly.

“We wanted to do this to show that our family members and our residence that we do love them. We want to reach out to them and let them know we’re here. We’re taking good care of them,” said Beehive Homes of Newton manager, Betty Renfroe.

Organizers said the parade turned out better than they expected with over 30 cars that drove by the nursing center.