Officers led on chase through Meridian

Meridian police were involved in a high-speed chase on the western part of the city Monday afternoon.

It was just before 5:00 p.m. when a white car sped through 5th Street and crossed over Airport Blvd. The car was reportedly stolen.

While numerous officers were out with the suspect vehicle on Arthur street, a fight broke out between two people.

A portion of the chase was captured on surveillance video. In the video, a white car can be seen running a red light at high speeds before crossing over Airport Blvd.

It’s not clear if the fight was related to the chase or not. Police were seen taking one person into custody following the fight.