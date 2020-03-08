Oil plunges 25% as another coronavirus-fueled trading week begins

Exhaust billows from Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 27, 2019. The largest oil refinery on the East Coast said Wednesday that it will close after a devastating fire last week that set off explosions and damaged equipment. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Updated: Sun 9:21 PM, Mar 08, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — Oil prices are plunging as a dispute among producers could lead a global economy weakened by COVID-19 to be awash in an oversupply of crude.

Brent crude, the international standard, lost $11.44, or 25.3%, to $33.83 per barrel in electronic trading in London.

Benchmark U.S. crude fell $10.77, or 26.1%, to $30.49.

The dramatic losses follow a 10.1% drop for U.S. oil on Friday, which was its biggest loss in more than five years.

Prices are falling amid worries that producers won’t cut supplies enough to match falling demand.

COVID-19 has hit travel and threatens to slow economies around the world.

