Our first weekend of May will feel more like June

Temperatures will gradually step up to unseasonably warm levels, but the intense June-like warmth for our first weekend of May will be relatively short-lived.... this time.

THIS WEEKEND'S FORECAST

This weekend will be sunny. While we will be unseasonably warm, we will likely stay just shy of record territory. Saturday will start with low-to-mid 50s and warm into the mid-80s beneath abundant sunshine. Sunday will be even warmer. The morning will start with mid-to-upper 50s and warm into the upper 80s.

AN END TO THE WARMTH

The warmth will hold on through Monday and Tuesday. Through this unseasonably warm weather, storm systems will pass north of us, and we will stay dry. On Wednesday, a cold front brings about a sharp shift in the weather pattern. It will bring a chance for a few showers that will be followed by sharp cooling. Long-range forecast data indicate fairly persistent cooler-than-normal weather holding through at least the middle of May.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Our next 24 hours will be seasonable. This evening will be clear, and we will cool into the upper 50s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear and cool. Low temperatures by morning will be in the mid-to-upper 40s. Friday starts cool and warms beneath sunshine to the lower 70s by noon. Afternoon high temperatures will be within a degree or two of 80 degrees.

OUR FIRST 90-DEGREE DAY

With the approaching heat, it's worth noting that the warmest temperature we've reached so far in 2020 was 89 degrees, which happened on March 26. The last time Meridian Regional Airport reached 90 degrees or warmer was October 11, 2019.

Our mean date for the first 90-degree day of the season is May 13. The first 90-degree day has been as early as March 24 in 1929 and as late as June 30, 1983.

On average, the last 90-degree day of the season is 132 days after the first 90-degree day of the season - so a little more than four months. We've had as few as 64 days and as many as 182 days from the first 90-degree day to the last 90-degree day.

