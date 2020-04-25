Over 200 Seniors get goodie bags delivered

Over two hundred seniors living in the city of Meridian received a nice surprise on their doorsteps Saturday.

In an effort to lend a helping hand in the community, members of the Meridian High School Class of 1986 reached out to senior citizens, giving away over two hundred goodie bags.

Residents ages 60 and up received a bag full of cleaning essentials, like soap, Kleenex, toilet paper, and paper towels. They also received some word search puzzle books.

The group traveled to Oakland Heights Apartments, Deville Manor Apartments, and College Park Apartments delivering home items and a smile while practicing social distancing. Organizers say the group will continue to serve the community.

“Like myself and my classmates, we were brought up by our grandparents to give back. The word said God loves a cheerful giver. We want to put a smile on our elderly residence faces and to let them know that somebody is thinking about them. It means a lot right now especially in a time that we are going through. We want to bless those senior citizens," said Meridian High School class of '86 - Kenneth Rue.

Rue says since many of the elderly aren’t able to leave, these gifts can go a long way to help them feel like they’re not forgotten.