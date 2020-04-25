Over 200 killed, 6,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama

Nearly a month after the state announced its first COVID-19 related death, the Alabama Department of Public Health reports more than 200 have died from the virus.

According to the latest numbers from ADPH, over 52,600 people across the state have been tested. Over 6,000 people have been confirmed to have the virus, and of that 840 have been hospitalized.

ADPH says they are working to develop ways to track the number of recoveries across the state but, for now, the data is unavailable.

These are the latest deaths by county:

Autauga -2

Baldwin- 3

Calhoun- 3

Chambers - 18

Chilton- 1

Clark -1

Clay- 1

Cleburne- 1

Coffee- 1

Colbert - 2

Coosa -1

Dallas- 2

Dekalb- 2

Elmore- 1

Escambia - 1

Etowah - 8

Hale - 2

Henry - 1

Houston -3

Jackson - 2

Jefferson - 33

Lauderdale - 2

Lee - 22

Lowndes - 1

Macon - 2

Madison - 4

Marengo- 3

Marshall - 5

Marion - 5

Mobile - 40

Monroe- 1

Montgomery – 4

Pickens - 1

Randolph - 4

Shelby – 8

Sumter - 1

Talladega- 2

Tallapoosa - 17

Washington - 1

Wilcox- 1

On Thursday, the state saw a jump in confirmed deaths from COVID-19. ADPH says the jump was due to updated guidance from the CDC and was anticipated.

TESTING:

ADPH announced three additional testing sites in Chilton, Pike, and Dale Counties. The drive-up COVID-19 testing clinics will be offered at the following locations while testing supplies are available:

Chilton County- 301 Health Center Drive, Clanton from 10 a.m. to noon.

Pike County- 326 Veterans Memorial Drive, Troy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dale County- 3405 U.S. Highway 231, Ozark from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In order to be tested you must meet the following criteria:

Fever OR cough OR shortness of breath, AND

Immunocompromised or have co-morbidities, or

Age 65 years or older, or

Healthcare worker, or

Associated with a long-term healthcare facility, or

Symptoms are moderate, severe, or worsening.

ADPH has also created a map listing other testing site locations across the state. To find a location near you, click this link.

ADPH says the testing sites are facilities that have reported to ADPH they are collecting specimens for COVID-19. This map does not reflect all collection sites in Alabama.

State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.