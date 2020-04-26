Over 200 killed, 6,253 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama

Nearly a month after the state announced its first COVID-19 related death, the Alabama Department of Public Health reports more than 200 have died from the virus.

According to the latest numbers from ADPH, over 71,300 people across the state have been tested. Over 6,200 people have been confirmed to have the virus, and of that 845 have been hospitalized.

ADPH says they are working to develop ways to track the number of recoveries across the state but, for now, the data is unavailable.

These are the latest deaths by county:

Autauga -2

Baldwin- 3

Calhoun- 3

Chambers - 18

Chilton- 1

Clark -1

Clay- 1

Cleburne- 1

Coffee- 1

Colbert - 2

Coosa -1

Dallas- 2

Dekalb- 2

Elmore- 1

Escambia - 1

Etowah - 8

Hale - 2

Henry - 1

Houston -3

Jackson - 2

Jefferson - 33

Lauderdale - 2

Lee - 22

Lowndes - 1

Macon - 2

Madison - 4

Marengo- 3

Marshall - 5

Marengo - 2

Marion - 5

Mobile - 40

Monroe- 1

Montgomery – 4

Pickens - 1

Randolph - 4

Shelby – 8

Sumter - 1

Talladega- 2

Tallapoosa - 17

Washington - 1

Wilcox- 1

On Thursday, the state saw a jump in confirmed deaths from COVID-19. ADPH says the jump was due to updated guidance from the CDC and was anticipated.