Over 24,000 absentee ballots requested for primaries

According to the Mississippi Secretary of State, 24,295 Mississippians requested absentee ballots for the Mar. 10 primaries.

As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday 21,392 absentee ballots had been returned to circuit clerk offices.

“We are excited to see the increase in absentee voting and hope those numbers equate to a large turnout at the polls today,” said Secretary Michael Watson. “We’re encouraging all Mississippians to exercise their right to vote today.”

Mississippi has 1,920,958 active registered voters, which is about 4% higher than the number of active voters for the 2016 presidential primaries.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.

Voters may find their polling place and sample ballots for both party primaries by visiting the Secretary of State’s Polling Place Locator by clicking the attached link.

Watson says his office will have observers in precincts across the state. Problems observed at the polls or otherwise reported to the Elections Division will be referred to the authorities, including the Attorney General’s Office or appropriate District Attorney’s Office, as the Secretary of State’s Office has no enforcement authority.

For more information about State election laws or Election Day information, visit the website or call the Elections Division Hotline at 601- 576-2550 or 1-800-829-6786.