Over 3,000 masks to be delivered to Meridian Housing Authority residents

The Meridian Housing Authority is partnering with the City of Meridian to distribute masks to all residents in the MHA.

A press conference was held at the Envision Center Thursday about how masks will be distributed amongst the residents. MHA personnel will go door to door tomorrow and place a bag with the masks on each handle. MHA executive director Ronald Turner, Sr. says these masks are important because COVID-19 is hitting underserved communities very hard.

“We’re excited, our residents are very, very excited about receiving these masks and complying with all of the mandates by our state and by our local government,” Turner says. “Our residents are anticipating these bags and as soon as they receive them, we’re just hoping and we’re just trusting that they’re going to start wearing these masks out in the open public.”

MHA will be distributing over 3,800 face masks.

