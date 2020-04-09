Over 340,000 have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide

Data posted on Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center showed, as of mid-day Thursday, that more than 340,000 people worldwide have recovered from COVID-19.

Over 24,000 patients have recovered in the United States, which has the most confirmed cases, in excess of 430,000.

Recoveries in China, Spain, Germany, Iran, Italy and France are also in the tens of thousands.

More than 1.5 million cases have been reported globally, with over 90,000 deaths.

The map shown was created by Johns Hopkins University.