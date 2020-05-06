PHI Air Medical establishes air ambulance bases in Meridian, Jackson

PHI Air Medical has announced the official opening of two new bases of operations in Meridian and Jackson.

The company, which has been in of Mississippi for more than 23 years, says the new bases will serve the region with premium air ambulance services.

“We are proud of the expanding role we continue to play across our state and region,” said Rachel Burginger, Regional Director, PHI Air Medical. “We are grateful to have been a part of the community in Mississippi for so long and are genuinely excited to support Jackson and Meridian going forward.”

The bases operate 24 hours a day with Instrument Flying Rules capable aircraft, enabling patient transports in weather conditions not permitted by Visual Flight Rules, and in compliance with all FAA Regulations.

“Our ability to access many GPS approaches to various hospitals and airports in the region enhance our ability to respond to the call to care for critically ill or injured patients,” said Burginger. “Our pilots are trained to perform this highly skilled service – all to better serve our patients.”

The bases are staffed with a pilot, flight paramedic and a flight nurse.