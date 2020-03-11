PJ's Coffee Shop now open

Coffee lovers in the area have a reason to celebrate as PJ's Coffee is now open.

The franchise, based out of New Orleans, was founded in 1978 and has more than 50 locations in the United States including ten now in Mississippi.

It carries a complete line of expresso-based beverages and flavored coffee as well as a variety of food options. PJ's will also offer some things that many coffee shops don't.

"We operate the inside just like a normal coffee shop does," said owner Farheen Lala. "We also have an extended patio area. That patio area is going to have a lounge seating, possibly some fire pits, a water feature. It's going to be kind of a relaxing atmosphere. Somewhere you can go and do whatever you want to."

P.J's, located on Highway 39 North in Meridian across from Winn Dixie, is open seven days a week, and will have a grand opening in early April.