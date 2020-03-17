PSC approves Miss. Power rate decrease

The Mississippi Public Service Commission Tuesday approved a rate decrease for residential customers of Mississippi Power. The savings will be about $2.48 a month, starting in April, for customers using 1,000 kWh of energy a month. .

Mississippi Power spokesman Jeff Shepard says the utility's rates have been reduced nearly $8.00 a month since December, including the already approved surcharge roll-off and fuel reduction.

Central District Commissioner Brent Bailey says another matter for the commission was the adoption of an order that allows utilities to use customer deposits to satisfy outstanding utility service balances over the next 60 days.

The PSC took this step to clarify an order issued Sunday that temporarily suspends disconnection of utility services for 60 days in response to the outbreak of COVID-19. The new order restates that customers should continue to pay their utility bills for services utilized during this time.

"I encourage customers to continue paying their bills to avoid extreme balances at the end of the 60 days and to work with your service providers should other matters cause hardships," said Bailey.

