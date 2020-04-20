Monday was officially “Paint the Town Red Day” in Philadelphia.

Neshoba General Hospital and the Community Development Partnership encouraged residents and businesses to participate in symbolism that is popping up all around the nation. Red ribbons are placed on doors, mailboxes and trees around town. In a statement to Newscenter 11, representatives from Neshoba General had this to say about the day.

“The red movement is making its way across the country in towns big and small as people band together in a safe social distance to show 'we will make it through this public health crisis. As a community, Neshoba County will be stronger for it.”

People were also encouraged to use #PaintTheTownRed to show support on social media.

