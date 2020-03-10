Palazzo wins Republican primary in congressional race

A familiar face will continue to serve as Mississippi’s representative for the 4th Congressional District.

The Associated Press has called the Republican primary for incumbent Rep. Steven Palazzo.

Palazzo clinched the Republican nomination after defeating three challengers on Tuesday. With 94% of precincts reporting, Palazzo secured 67% of the vote, with Robert Deming, Sammuel Hickman and Carl Boyanton falling short with 14%, 9% and 9%, respectively.

Palazzo will not face a Democratic challenger in the general election on Nov. 3.

A Gulf Coast native, Palazzo has represented Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District, which comprises the Gulf Coast and Pine Belt regions, since taking office in January 2011.

Currently, Palazzo serves on the House Appropriations Committee and two of its subcommittees. He previously served on the Majority Whip team, the House Armed Services Committee, the Homeland Security Committee and as chair of the Space Subcommittee.

Prior to being elected to the House, Palazzo served in the Mississippi legislature from 2006 to 2010.