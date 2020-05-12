Passenger traffic increasing at Meridian Regional Airport

In the height of the coronavirus pandemic, airport traffic has been down as high as 95% across the country. Now airports are seeing a modest increase in passenger traffic. Meridian Regional Airport is seeing an increase as well. In April, Key Field was averaging 15 passengers a day.

“So far in May, we’re at 18 passengers a day, so we are definitely seeing a comeback,” says Tom Williams, the president of the Meridian Airport Authority. “The military never really stopped flying. So the military has been a foundation for us, but more and more business people are starting to fly now, those that really need to be somewhere.”

If you plan to fly out of Meridian, American Airlines has a new policy that people need to know.

“American Airlines will require all passengers to wear a mask on board the airplane. We think it’s a good idea for your entire travel experience: when you get to the airport, have a mask on, and wear it throughout your journey, including on the airplane,” Williams says. “It’s just common sense.”

Officials at Meridian Regional Airport say they are prepared for any secondary waves, should those occur.

“I think we now are better educated than we we’re at the beginning, we have more knowledge of what to do and how to respond, so hopefully we’ll be able to mitigate any future waves better, or maybe even prevent them by continuing to wear masks or be more careful, hand-washing, and things like that,” Williams explains.

Meridian airport officials are starting discussions as to whether or not they will require masks in the terminal.

