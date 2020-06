Thankfully, many protests and demonstrations have been peaceful- including this prayer rally which was held in downtown Kosciusko Sunday morning.

Residents of the community gathered on the lawn of the Attala County courthouse to pray and sing. The rally was led by Paula Winters-Bayne. In a Facebook post, she encouraged the community to come together to meet and pray for the country. Kosciusko mayor jimmy Cockroft also spoke and prayed at the ceremony.