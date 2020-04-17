Pearl River Resort announces layoffs

Pearl River Resort announced Friday it will place most employees, or associates, on "temporary unpaid furlough", effective Apr. 18.

It attributed the decision to the uncertainty of the resort's financial stability, with business being closed doe to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, a minimum essential workforce will remain on payroll throughout the closure.

“Even in the midst of a world health pandemic that has affected the inability to have full business operations, we are grateful that we were able to pay three pay dates since closing on March 19th,” said Sonny Johnson, president and CEO of Pearl River Resort. “We are focused on protecting the Tribe and Resort and look forward to the day that the health risk is cleared and our dedicated associates welcome our guests back to the Resort.”

To help during this time, PRR is providing resources to help associates understand the changes and take advantage of the assistance available under the new CARES Act, which it says should provide significant financial support for most furloughed associates. The resort will continue to provide health insurance for its employees.