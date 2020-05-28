Pearl River Resort taking steps necessary to reopen

While the Pearl River Resort and Bok Homa Casino in Sandersville remain closed right now, management says major steps are being taken as they prepare to reopen.

The plans include strict sanitation and safety protocols, required face masks for associates, installation of plexiglass barriers, additional hand sanitizer stations added throughout the property, many slot machines turned off and chairs removed to ensure social distancing, table games to allow limited number of players, maximum of four guests per elevator and restaurants will have distanced seating and limited occupancy.

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our guests, associates and Tribal members,” said Sonny Johnson, president and chief executive officer of Pearl River Resort. “While we have not yet determined a reopening date, we are confident that when we do reopen, it will be under the safest conditions possible. We look forward to welcoming guests and associates back soon.”

The Resort also says it has taken additional measures to protect guests and associates by investing in top of the line technology.

• Trane UV Light Air Cleaning System – UV lighting technology system will be installed to filter and clean the air as it circulates throughout the casinos.

• Hold Safe Handrail UV Disinfection Units –Advanced UV technology will be utilized on the handrails of the escalators and sky-bridge walkways to continuously disinfect as they rotate.

• Chip Cleaning Machines – Chip cleaning machines will be used to clean and disinfect gaming chips at all table games.

• Electrostatic Spray Technology – During designated times, sections of the gaming floor will be closed to allow for cleaning. The electrostatic spraying technology uses an electrical charge to dispense the appropriate sanitizers and disinfectants in a spray mist to wrap around and evenly coat surfaces for a more complete clean.

• Thermal Temperature Scanners –Thermal cameras will be installed to conduct noninvasive temperature scans at all guest and associate entrances. Guests or associates displaying a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, will not be allowed entry.