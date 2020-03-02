Periodic heavy rain will fall Tuesday through Thursday

ALABAMA ELECTION FORECAST

Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Alabama. Polls are open from 7 AM until 7 PM. Weather will be the biggest issue for you first thing in the morning. By 10 AM to noon, rain will break up. After that, it's more cloudy than anything, though an occasional brief shower will be possible. You'll need an umbrella to get between your car and your polling place.

SEVERE WEATHER THREAT EASING

A very small risk exists for an isolated severe thunderstorm Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Wind and hail will be the primary threats, but as we get new data over time and apply it to this forecast, the severe weather threat grows smaller and smaller. When the bulk of the rain arrives later Wednesday, the atmosphere will have cooled and stabilized to end the severe weather threat.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

This evening will be cloudy with a stray shower, and we will cool slowly through the 60s through 10 PM. Showers and thunderstorms will grow more widespread between 2 AM and 6 AM. Heavy rainfall could limit your visibility for the morning drive. Heavy rain and storms will wind down between 10 AM and noon, leaving us cloudy with just a few stray showers throughout the afternoon and evening.

MORE RAIN WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

Rain will steadily increase Wednesday between 6 AM and noon from south to north. Occasional breaks are possible, but overall the rain will be with us throughout the day. Rain will grow heavier after 10 PM Wednesday. The heaviest will slacken by 6-8 AM Thursday, but rain is possible through noon Thursday before drying begins Thursday afternoon and evening.