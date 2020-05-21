Philadelphia man pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl

Brian Christopher Sims, 35, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty Thursday to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Sims was charged in a 3-count indictment filed Oct. 22, 2019. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

The government says Sims sold fentanyl to someone Aug. 6, 7, and 16, 2019, on Church Street in Philadelphia. U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst says the amount of fentanyl sold by Sims was powerful enough to have killed approximately 150,000 people, or five times the population of Neshoba County alone.

Sims will be sentenced by Judge Daniel Jordan on Aug. 21.