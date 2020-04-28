Philadelphia mayor issues Safer at Home Order

Philadelphia Mayor James Young has issued an executive order requiring face masks be worn by everyone entering any business, employees of the business and prohibiting anyone under the age of 16 being allowed inside the business.

The order is in effect until 8 a.m. May 11, unless rescinded, modified or extended.

The order was issued Monday due to "the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 and the effects of its extreme risk of person to person transmission" and its impact on "the life and health of our people in Neshoba County and the city of Philadelphia".

The order states violators may be accessed fines up to $500.