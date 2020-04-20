Plans for graduation still being considered by LCSD

Lauderdale County's school superintendent says discussions about plans for graduation are ongoing.

Dr. John-Mark Cain says specific information for the Class of 2020 will be shared through social media and other media outlets when plans are finalized.

Cain says whether to host the events on the scheduled dates or postpone is being discussed with school leadership.

"We want our graduates to experience the recognition they deserve and for it to be special, but we must also do so with safety in mind," Cain said.

An official decision can be expected the first week of May. Gov. Tate Reeves' shelter in place order is currently active until Apr. 27.