Police: Mississippi man who drowned saving child found

Authorities found the body of a Mississippi man who drowned after helping his child out of the water.

News outlets report 32-year-old Justin Perkins’ body was recovered on Wednesday afternoon after he drowned in the Rankin County side of the Ross Barnett Reservoir on Sunday.

Police say Perkins was on a boat when one of his children playing in the water started panicking. The family told WAPT-TV Perkins jumped into the water to save his 5-year-old son without wearing his life jacket.

Police say Perkins was able to get the child back on the boat but then disappeared into the water.

