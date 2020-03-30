Police investigate weekend shooting

The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place over the weekend.

Two people were injured when someone started shooting at them around 11 a.m. on Vally Street and 31st Avenue.

Interim Chief Lewis Robbins the victims tried to make it to the hospital, but their car broke down at 24th Avenue and 14th Street.

Robbins says the victims reported seeing two people shooting down the street from their relative’s house. He says when they left, they were blocked in at an intersection and that’s when the shots were fired.

“A white vehicle pulled up beside them and kind of blocked them off. They just started shooting at the vehicle. There were three black males that got out of the white vehicle and they just started shooting at them. He’s was able to keep going and drove to 14th and 24th,"Robbins says.

Robbins says they have suspects in the case and urge anyone with information on any of the recent shootings to call police or Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.